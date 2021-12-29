‘Focus is to improve traffic management’

Plans are afoot to set up traffic signal lights at various busy junctions and expand the CCTV network in the city soon to effectively regulate traffic and check traffic violations, said Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said renewed focus will be laid on improving traffic management to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement and road discipline on the busy stretches of the main thoroughfares in the city. As many as 10,735 drunk driving cases were booked, 34 offenders were convicted, and a total fine of ₹46,39,400 was imposed on drunk drivers in Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits so far this year.

Till date, a total of 66,708 cases were booked for over-speeding and dangerous driving using speed laser guns. He said an intensive drive will be conducted in the entire Police Commissionerate limits to check drunk driving and over-speeding of vehicles during the New Year-eve celebrations.