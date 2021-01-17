Focus is to dethrone TRS regime: Bandi

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar made it clear that the focus of the party was to dethrone the “corrupt dictatorial regime of TRS” and hoist the saffron flag on Golconda Fort in the next elections to “save Telangana”.

“We are not hankering for power, but the TRS has thrown assurances on funds, water and jobs, aside. So, we have to ensure the sacrifices of the martyrs do not go in vain by defeating it in the hustings,” he said.

Delivering the inaugural address at the State executive meet on Sunday, the Karimnagar MP demanded the government to come out with a white paper on the number of industries it had attracted and jobs created in the last six years.

Charging the Chief Minister with taking ‘U’ turns in every action and negligent on issues of concern, he pointed towards the downplaying of the coronavirus threat in the beginning, allowing free run to private hospitals, and not ensuring medical insurance like Aarogyasri or Ayushman Bharat for COVID treatment.

“All through he was peddling false information on tests and facilities without moving out of his official residence and farmhouse. It is our party cadre which stood by the people putting their lives at risk in providing essential commodities and food to the needy while top leaders visited the hospitals including the intensive care units often,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised the government taking credit for Bharat Biotech vaccine and said the Chief Minister did not bother to visit the facility even once to encourage the scientists. He charged that even during lockdown, tenders were called for irrigation projects worth thousands of crores even while ignoring Centre’s plea to submit detailed project reports.

Playing caste politics and communal politics with Majlis “will not work as every section feels cheated by the government be it students, unemployed youth, farmers, employees and so on,” he claimed.

The party chief also accused the government of foisting false cases on the cadre and said it would not deter from taking up people’s causes. “There is no need to fear this government as the leadership will stand by you for the next two years. TS people are looking forward to Modi rule here also,” he said. Top leaders like national general secretary Tarun Chugh, K. Laxman, N. Ramchander Rao, Raja Singh and others also spoke.