Focus is on developing Warangal, says Dayakar Rao

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 00:31 IST

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao follows Gandhian ideals and offers priority for rural development with Panchayat Raj, said Minister E Dayakar Rao on Monday.

He addressed a programme in Warangal on the Growth Agenda organised the Excel India Magazine with planning commission deputy chairman B Vinod Kumar and local leaders. Grama swarajya is the key for achieving all round development and the government is giving adequate funds for improved facilities. About ₹300 crore is being spent to provide Rythu Kallams, Vaikunta Dhamams and other facilities in Warangal, he said

A textile park is planned and to take shape soon, he hoped. The Chief Minister, and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao have focussed on giving facelift to Warangal city, which is second big one in the State after Hyderabad, he said

He cited that the KCR regime has been implementing several welfare schemes which are not the case with other states. Women empowerment, development of community professionals, facilities and infrastructure are some of our government priorities he said. Rythu Vedikas are being built by spending ₹20 lakhs in all districts to support farmers reap benefits, he said.

Mr. Vinod Kumar accused the Centre of failing to set up coach factory in Kazipet. Several appeals made by the State government for the central nod and funding are of no use, he said expressing displeasure.

Our schemes are ideal and being emulated by the other States, he claimed.