Flyover, underpass launched at LB Nagar

The right hand side flyover near Kamineni Hospitals Junction and the vehicle underpass near LB Nagar junction, constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) were opened for the public by Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the SRDP with its flyovers, underpasses, RUBs and elevated corridors, will stand Hyderabad on par with global cities.

Of the 11 works taken up in L.B.Nagar under SRDP with an expenditure of ₹448 crore, five works worth ₹268 crore have been completed, and brought into public use, she said.

The completed works include the Chintalkunta underpass, two flyovers near Kamineni Hospitals junction, one flyover over L.B.Nagar junction towards Vijayawada, and an underpass towards Bairamalguda. This facilitates signal free travelling for the riders, she said.

Constructed with an expenditure of ₹43 crore, the flyover near Kamineni Junction is 940 metres long, and 12 metres wide. Unidirectional, it will facilitate free flow of traffic on the Inner Ring Road from Secunderabad to Owaisi Hospital junction and Srisailam road.

The vehicle underpass at LB Nagar Junction has been constructed with an expenditure of ₹14 crore, with a length of 519 metres and total width of 24.5 metres.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and MLA and Musi River Front Development Corporation chairman D. Sudheer Reddy accompanied the minister during the launch.