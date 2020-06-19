Flyover to dot BHEL crossroad

The gateway of Sangareddy district, Bharat Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) crossroad, situated about 35-km. from the district headquarters, will have a flyover. This will ease the traffic between Hyderabad and Sangareddy on National Highway 65. The government has sanctioned ₹75 crore for this purpose. Tenders will be called and work will commence shortly.

Similarly, the Isnapur crossroads will be widened to six lane from the existing four-lane. ₹13 crore was sanctioned for the purpose. The crossroad will also have a foot over bridge.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will plant saplings on both sides of the NH 65 from Pothireddypally to Zaheerabad.

The bottleneck at Pothamshettipally in Medak district on NH 765 - D will be widened to four-lane as the road has witnessed large number of accidents. ₹8 crore was allotted for the purpose.

Land acquisition for NH 161 - Nanded-Akola road - was completed and Sangareddy bypass road work is already awarded to the executing agency.

An amount of ₹28 crore was sanctioned for land acquisition on NH 161 B between Narayanakhed and Bidar. The process of land acquisition will commence shortly.

These issues were decided at a review meeting held here on Friday presided over by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. Lok Sabha members K. Prabhakar Reddy, B.B. Patil, MLAs Ch. Kranti Kiran, M. Bhupal Reddy, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and others.

Disclosing all these details after review meeting, Mr. Harish Rao said that 1,445 double bedroom houses were sanctioned for the district and all of them are nearing completion and ready for allotment by the end of next month. He directed the authorities to complete the construction of Rythu Vedikas in the next three months.

“You have to complete construction of graveyards and dump yards by July 15 without fail. If any sarpanch is not cooperative, suspend him/ her without mercy, even if they belong our party. The MPDO will become incharge and we will complete the work," Mr. Harish Rao directed the officials.