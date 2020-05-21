Flyover opened as part of SRDP

HYDERABAD

21 May 2020 23:02 IST

The structure is expected to address traffic issues in Serilingampally zone

The first-level flyover at Biodiversity junction, Gachibowli, constructed part of the SRDP project for signal free-traffic flow in capital, was inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. T. Rama Rao here on Thursday.

The flyover is one of the six structures, and the last of them, launched in the Serilingampally zone as part of Package-IV of SRDP, and expected to address the traffic chaos in the zone, home to the IT industry, and the Financial District.

Estimated cost for the total package was ₹379 crore, of which ₹30.26 crore had been spent on the flyover. The structure is part of the 12-km corridor between JNTU and Biodiversity junction, a statement by the GHMC said. Among the earlier structures of the package is a flyover more than a kilometre in length near Rajiv Gandhi junction constructed with at a cost of ₹98 crore. It connects the Hitec City with the Malaysian Township, thereby diverting part of the traffic on the JNTU stretch.

An underpass was created near Ayyappa Society junction with an expenditure of ₹44.3 crore to resolve traffic problems up to Kondapur. A flyover and an underpass too were built at Mindspace Junction with an expenditure of ₹80.23 crore, and ₹51.41 crore respectively.

The second level flyover at the Biodiversity junction, close to a kilometre in length, was launched in November 2019, with an expenditure of ₹69.12 crore, to resolve traffic issues from Mehdipatnam to Mindspace Junction. The flyover ran into controversies with three persons dying in two accidents within one week of the launch. Several measures were put in place, later, to ensure a safe ride on the structure.

The launch of flyover on Thursday was also attended by Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, government whip A. Gandhi, MP Ranjit Reddy, GHMC commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, and officials of the Engineering department of GHMC.