Flyover accident: police waiting to arrest car driver

The Cyberabad police said they would arrest Kalvakuntla Krishna Rao, who was driving the car which fell off the Biodiversity Park flyover on Saturday afternoon leading to a woman’s death, after he was discharged from hospital. Krishna Rao suffered fracture in clavicle (collar bone), lacerations on the scalp, and abrasions.

He drove the car at an average speed of 105 kmph which climbed the cement concrete crash barrier of the flyover, flung into air, and crash-landed on the road below.

The vehicle bounced, and went on to hit people who were on the roadside.

Pasala Naga Venkata Satyaveni, a home-maker, died in the accident. Her daughter Pranitha (24) and at least three others, including Krishna Rao, suffered injuries.

He is undergoing treatment at CARE Hospitals-Hitech City, Gachibowli. Krishna Rao is conscious and out of danger.

The condition of the others too was not critical, it was learnt.

Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police A Venkateshwar Rao said they would arrest the accused after he got discharged. Though preliminary evidence indicated he was not under the influence of alcohol, police collected his blood samples and sent it for tests. The test results were awaited.

First time

Cyberabad Traffic Police are contemplating use of CCTV camera footage and an algorithm to measure the speed of vehicles on vulnerable stretches in Cyberabad limits.

Cyberabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said that CCTV footage would help know the time taken to cover a distance.

“Average speed of the vehicle will be calculated based on analysis of footage, using an algorithm. We used this for the first time at Biodiversity Park flyover. We are thinking of using it at other vulnerable stretches in Cyberabad,” Mr Kumar said.

The police consider the new system more effective than speed gun as people tend to slow down vehicles after getting to know the places where they are installed, and pick up speed after a distance.