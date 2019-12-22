Flying squads to check quality of Palle Pragati works: CM

After launching Palle Pragati, a programme aimed at comprehensive development of rural areas, the State government has focused its attention on ascertaining the quality of works by constituting flying squads.

The squads would undertake surprise checks of the projects launched from January 1 and submit reports to the government from time to time.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the squads would consist of IAS, IPS and IFS officers and each would be given charge of inspecting works in 12 mandals randomly allotted to them. These checks would not only reveal the progress but also enable the government to elicit suggestions relating to improvement of works.

Mr. Rao, who reviewed the progress of works launched under the programme along with senior officials on Sunday, said the inspections could be construed as a test of performance of the officials and elected representatives concerned. The government would not hesitate to initiate stringent action against officials as well as non-performing sarpanches if they were found wanting in discharge of duties. “The priority that government has attached to this programme can be seen from the fact that Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Raghunandan Rao has been asked to attend the review, cancelling his proposed visit to Bangalore,” he said.

A release quoted Mr. Rao as saying that Palle Pragati, launched for enhancing green cover and clean villages in September this year, received overwhelming response from the people. While there was active participation of the people at grassroot level in improving their surroundings and creating infrastructure, the government was in receipt of feedback that the elected representatives were not evincing as much interest in implementing the programme.

Inspections by flying squads would help the government make last mile rectifications and achieve the goals envisaged under the programme. The Chief Minister recalled that the government had taken several steps including giving promotions to panchayat raj officials at different levels to strengthen the system with an aim to ensure that they performed in line with the expectations of the people.

After taking the initiative to release ₹339 crore every month towards Palle Pragati and giving necessary powers to the Collectors through the new Panchayat Raj Act, the government expected officials to deliver. “The officials concerned and the elected representatives will be held responsible if the results are not in line with expectations,” he said.

The government accorded top priority to improving the village infrastructure and did not take any hasty steps to check quality of works as it wanted to give some time to the officials and elected representatives. “The time has come now to check the quality of works and inspection by flying squads is not aimed at inconveniencing anyone,” he said.