Flying of drones above sacred sites at Medaram prohibited

Flying of drones has been prohibited above the sacred sites — Chilakalagutta hillock and the altar of the tribal deities at Medaram, the tiny village in Mulugu district, which is scheduled to host the four-day biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara from February 16 to 19 —, official sources said.

Use of camera-fitted drones meant for video recording will not be allowed over the prohibited areas at the jatara site to maintain the sanctity of the sacred site, sources added.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Collector Krishna Aditya in Mulugu on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil and senior officials of various government departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reportedly deliberated on scrupulously implementing the guidelines of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the restrictions on operating drones over prohibited areas.

The meeting further chalked out preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming mega tribal fair as per the age-old tribal customs and traditions under the supervision of the tribal priests by following the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Arrangements were also finalised to deploy adequate number of 108 and 104 ambulances, bike ambulances and medical staff during the ensuing jatara to ensure round-the-clock healthcare services to devotees during the four-day tribal congregation.