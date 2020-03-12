Flyers with travel history to be isolated

Now, air passengers who have travel history to foreign countries but do not show any symptoms, would be under home isolation for 14 days, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

He added that Commissioner of Industries department K. Manicka Raj is given the charge of tracking this through ‘104’ and ‘108’ call centre service.

Every day, anywhere between 4,000-5,000 air passengers from foreign countries land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

During thermal screening, if anybody is found with high body temperature or show other symptoms, he or she is taken to the isolation wards in government hospitals. Others are allowed to go home.

So, all those who have foreign travel history and with or without symptoms would be isolated either at hospitals or at home for 14 days.

Secretary to Finance department T.K. Sreedevi is the chairman of the procurement committee formed as part of the Command Control Centre for COVID-19.

She is monitoring purchase of medicines, equipment or other resources required for containment and management of the virus.