Flyers from Japan, South Korea too to be screened

Air passengers coming from Japan and South Korea would be screened with thermal scanners at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. Till Tuesday, only passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand were screened. Telangana Health department officials said a decision was taken to extend the measure to passengers from Japan and South Korea too.
Meanwhile, one more person tested negative for novel coronavirus, while seven persons were admitted to the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital. In all, 73 samples collected from people in Telangana tested negative for the virus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.