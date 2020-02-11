Flyers from Japan, South Korea too to be screened

Air passengers coming from Japan and South Korea would be screened with thermal scanners at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. Till Tuesday, only passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand were screened. Telangana Health department officials said a decision was taken to extend the measure to passengers from Japan and South Korea too.

Meanwhile, one more person tested negative for novel coronavirus, while seven persons were admitted to the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital. In all, 73 samples collected from people in Telangana tested negative for the virus.