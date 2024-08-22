GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flutter Entertainment to hire more people for new GCC in Hyderabad 

Published - August 22, 2024 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Online sports betting and iGaming operator Flutter Entertainment opened a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad recently and with it announced plans to hire an additional 200 people for the facility.

The opening marks an investment of $3.5 million and commitment to India’s skills market. The new hub, spanning over 80,000 sq ft across three floors, is a centre of innovation and excellence and now home to over 700 employees working across data engineering, game integrity services, HR operations, procurement, safety and security and customer operations, the NYSE and LSE-listed firm said in a release.

It is hiring for positions in data analytics and engineering roles to increase the headcount to 900 by 2024. The aim is to have 40% women in leadership positions in this office by 2026, Flutter Entertainment said. 

The Hyderabad GCC is designed to foster creativity and growth and strengthens the firm’s presence in the Indian employment and skills market, said chief operating officer Phil Bishop.

