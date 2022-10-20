Fluorosis victims spell out their verdict on Munugode bypoll

‘BJP does not have the right to seek votes after defaulting on the promise a national fluorosis research centre in the Munugode constituency’

Tirupathamma had her fate sealed when she was five years old and diagnosed with the dreadful fluorosis disease.

The malady afflicting bones and joints, rampant in the parts where she lived — Vattipally village of Marriguda Mandal in Nalgonda district — rendered her limbs convoluted, and her body misshaped for life.

“I had severe pain in the limbs and spine, yet continued schooling till Class X. By then, my body was totally distorted, and people started to heckle me. Ashamed, I would never venture out,” said the 37-year-old on the sidelines of a press conference on Wednesday which she attended along with Amsala Swamy, another fluorosis victim with whom Minister K.T. Rama Rao dined recently.

Eventually, she became an active participant of the Fluorosis Vimochana Samithi, an NGO working for fluorosis victims in Nalgonda district, and started working for the betterment of her lot.

“All the previous leaders and governments looked upon us only as photo-ops. The TRS government made a lot of difference by supplying us drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. Earlier, there used to be days when I would sleep on an empty stomach. But now, I am getting pension of ₹3,016 per month, and do not need to depend on anyone for survival. My life may have hit an impasse, but I want the future saved for the coming generations,” Tirupathamma added, explaining her reasons to campaign for TRS in the context of Munugode byelection.

National AP and Telangana Jalasadhana Samithi, together with the Network of Persons with Disability Organisations, organised the press conference to question the Central government about the forgotten promises made with regard to fluorosis victims.

The Centre had promised to set up a national fluorosis research centre in the Munugode constituency, for which the State government had identified land too. But the research centre was later shifted to West Bengal, alleged M.Srinivasulu from NPDO.

He also mentioned the 50-bed hospital promised by the then Minister for Health J.P.Nadda, which has not materialised yet.

Dusharla Satyanarayana, functionary of the Jalasadhana Samithi, said the BJP does not have the right to seek votes after defaulting on the promise of the research centre. The State government has been showing consistent efforts towards resolution of the issue, through Mission Bhagiratha and irrigation projects, he added.