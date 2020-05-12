Hyderabad

Flowbook offers free access to school students

Flowbook, an educational app, is offering all its premium services free of cost for the next three months to enable school students to learn at home during the lockdown and later as well.

Flowbook’s USP lies in treating every student differently based on his or her capabilities by connecting them with a personal mentor, say Karthik and Arjun Reddy, founders of Flowbook. Mr. Reddy says the content library is the largest in India for students of classes 6-10.

Every chapter has been broken down into multiple sub-topics through which each and every little concept is addressed in detail. “All our videos are short in length, on an average of 2 to 3 minutes, keeping in mind the attention span of students,” says Karthik.

Students can use the videos to visualise all their topics and access expert-written answers for heir questions which would help them strengthen their understanding of a particular subject. The app can be downloaded on all gadgets.

