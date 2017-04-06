Floriculturists look for remunerative price

The giant poly house erected in about half an acre welcomes you to the field of D. Sravan Kumar in this village. The gerbera flowers in hundreds inside the poly house in different colours – yellow, white and red - are impressive and show the efforts put in by Sravan Kumar and his team. This shows how farming can be viable and economically remunerative.

Mr. Sravan Kumar was a private sector employee who bought about 4 acres of land at this village in 2013. He jumped into farming full-fledged in 2016 after he read the success story of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been into poly house cultivation for the past several years and earning huge profits.

He has invested ₹ 17.75 lakh including the Government subsidy being offered for poly house cultivation. His share in the total cost was 25% that was ₹ 4.43 lakh. In addition, he has also invested in plant material, bed-making charges and getting the field ready for poly house cultivation.

The gerbera flower yields inside the poly house are more than satisfactory. He has been getting an yield of about 1,200 to 1,500 flowers per day out of which he was able to sell only 1,000 and the remaining have to be thrown out as it is a perishable commodity.

The market price too for the flowers is not remunerative. Mr. Sravan Kumar says that it would be remunerative only if they were able to sell each flower at ₹ 3 each.

He has been hiring three employees every day to work in the poly house. In addition, he has hired one more person to look after his 100 goats and one cow and calf. The goat has to be grazed outside at least once every day for about two hours. The other farming activity is allowing him to get some sustainable amount.

“Presently we are getting only ₹ 1.25 per flower. I took about ₹ 13 lakh loan and to repay the interest and principal I have taken a gold loan,” Mr. Sravan Kumar told The Hindu. He says that providing a market space along with cold storage facility at Gudimalkapur market would help farmers. Even the subsidy component of ₹ 4.43 lakh was yet to be released by the Government.

“Sravan is lucky because he can collect flowers and sell them in nearby markets. But many other farmers are forced to throw them outside,” says D. Satyanarayana farther of Mr. Sravan Kumar.