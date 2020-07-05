Hyderabad

Floral tributes offered to Pokala Dammakka

Pokala Dammakka, the tribal woman of the bygone era known for her unflinching devotion to Lord Rama, was remembered at a simple programme held in her honour in strict conformity to the coronavirus lockdown norms at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

This year the Dammakka seva yatra, an annual event held in her memory, turned out to be a low-key affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The customary yatra could not be held due to the physical distancing norms in force, sources said.

However, the temple priests and a few tribal employees of the Endowments Department garlanded the statue of Dammakka inside the temple complex and offered floral tributes to her.

