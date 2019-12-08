Floral tributes continue to be offered at Disha ‘shrine’

The Chatanpalli underpass on the busy Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway continued to attract hundreds of people a day after the four accused in 27-year-old vet Disha’s rape and murder were shot dead in an exchange of fire with police.

While a team of the National Human Rights Commission visited the shoot-out site in the day, passers-by paid floral tributes at the spot where Disha’s body was set afire after she was sexually assaulted and smothered to death.

Pedestrians as well as motorists were seen curiously peeping into the underpass from the gap on the median of the National Highway no.44. Many parked vehicles along the highway and took pictures of the site. Some did not even hesitate to take selfies. “We have deployed traffic personnel to regulate vehicular movement,” a senior police officer said.

On the other hand, the site where the ‘rapists’ were gunned down on Friday morning continued to be cordoned off with heavy police deployment. “The probe is still on. We have to collect more evidence from the spot,” the officer said.

On November 27, the accused raped and killed the veterinary doctor at an open plot near Tondupally toll gate of Outer Ring Road and later burnt her body.