Flooded roads and sky-high fares: Rains bring double trouble for visually impaired commuters in Hyderabad

When heavy rains flood Hyderabad’s streets, commuting becomes a struggle for everyone. Waterlogged roads slow down traffic, creating endless jams and making even short distances feel like a marathon. But for people with visual impairment, the situation is even worse. Navigating treacherous streets on foot becomes nearly impossible, forcing them to rely on app-based cabs or autorickshaws.

And with demand surging during rainy weather, they are faced with sky-high fares, with some drivers demanding extra money over and above surge pricing, turning an already difficult day into an expensive ordeal. Alternatively, they have to rely on a family member or a friend to pick them up, as the flood does not recede immediately after the rain stops.

Asha R., a private company employee with complete visual impairment, says she and two friends, who are also visually impaired, recently had to shell out ₹2,500 for an 18-kilometre autorickshaw ride during rain. Another time, she was walking down with friends when she found herself caught in the downpour. “When it rains, everyone rushes for cover. We don’t expect anyone to stop and guide us to a shelter. Since it is difficult for us to locate such places, the only option available is an app-based ride,” she explains. If rides are not available, she is forced to walk.

Ms. Asha recalls walking two kilometres in the rain to reach a metro rail station, stating that she had to tolerate high-decibel honking by motorists coming from all directions, which added to the stress.

T.V. Aishwarya, co-founder of Grailmaker who is completely visually impaired, shares how difficult it is to find an autorickshaw or cab during a downpour. While buses are an option, reaching the bus stop has its own challenge — navigating hidden potholes and roads covered in muck.

Uttej Kosica, who has partial vision, says that many cab and autorickshaw drivers take advantage of their situation, often demanding extra money during heavy rain.

Many others share similar experiences, adding that some drivers only agree to pick up passengers if they pay extra on top of surge pricing. Since not all companies have taxi services to drop off employees home, commuting during heavy rains becomes an expensive ordeal.

Ms. Aishwarya says she now religiously checks weather updates before stepping out to avoid getting caught in such situations.