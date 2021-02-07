Flood victims stage protest, demand long-pending aid

Flood victims from the Old Kamela area of Basheerbagh arrived at GHMC on Saturday, and staged a protest demanding the promised flood relief amount for damaged houses.
Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had promised ₹50,000 compensation for partially damaged houses and ₹1 lakh for complete collapse post the October floods last year which had caused widespread devastation in the city.
While the distribution of immediate relief of ₹10,000 was taken up on priority, there are no guidelines for distribution of compensation for damaged/collapsed homes. The protesters reminded the government of its promise to come to the aid of each and every victim, and questioned its inaction now.
“We are making rounds of all offices, but to no avail. Officials have not even removed the debris from our collapsed homes, let alone pay the promised compensation. If the debris is cleared, we can at least live in shacks till the compensation comes,” said K.Lakshmamma, a victim.
Sampoorna, another victim, said her family had been staying in a rented accommodation for past three months, and no number of trips to the Revenue offices had yielded any result.
