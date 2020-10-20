Flood victims return to ramshackle homes

HYDERABAD

20 October 2020 23:47 IST

Financial aid from govt. enticing them to go back despite risk of house collapse

Flood victims of several colonies in Chandrayangutta have begun to return to their dank homes, braving the possibility of collapse any time. Musty walls, sludge and vegetation knee deep on streets, soggy mattresses and pillows, and rotten rations are greeting them and reminding them of the mountainous work ahead before they can resume normal lives.

Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s appeal to the residents of flood-affected areas to stay in the relief camps set up by the government has found no takers here. Mr. Rama Rao, during a press conference, cautioned about weakening of the flood-soaked structures, and urged the residents to move to relief camps.

Helpless and clueless

“Where are the relief camps? We do not know about any relief camp. Nobody has come to tell us, nor has volunteered to take us there. We are waiting in the hope of receiving financial assistance announced by the government,” says Md. Iqbal, a resident of Kabgir Nagar Colony near Falaknuma.

Escaping the flood-ravaged colony, he moved to his relatives’ house in another locality close by along with his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law, after sending the four children in the family to his in-laws’ place.

“For how many days can we stay in relatives’ home? It will be a burden for them too to feed six of us,” he says.

The entire family is presently engaged in cleaning the house.

Reports are arriving from Omar Colony of Hafiz Baba Nagar, Royal Colony in Balapur, Hashamabad in Chandrayangutta, Nimrah Colony in Falaknuma, Ali Nagar in Mylardevpally, Talabkatta Chacha Garage, and Dhobi Ghat in Yakutpura, that several families are returning to their decrepit homes, many of which are nothing but walls and asbestos roof.

Financial help announced by the government is one more enticement for them to return, informed local volunteers.

Volunteers step in

While no official or politician has visited them so far, philanthropists and youth activists are streaming in with food and other necessities. “If not for them, we would have been in dire straits. All our utensils have been washed away, and the ration is rotten. We are penniless and not in a condition to find work either,” says Mr.Iqbal.