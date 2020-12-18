Flood victims make rounds of GHMC office

HYDERABAD

We got message that cash is credited to our accounts, but nothing in reality, they say

Controversy continues to haunt flood relief distribution in the city, with genuine victims of the October floods still making rounds of the GHMC office in the hope of getting the compensation of ₹10,000 announced by the government.

Even while the government continues to send daily updates about how much relief has been distributed, there is no transparency about the beneficiaries and the basis for their selection.

Though it was announced that GHMC officials would conduct door-to-door survey in flood-affected areas to ascertain the genuine beneficiaries so that flood relief amount could be transferred directly to their accounts, no such effort was being taken up so far.

“We had applied for the relief through the Mee Seva Centre, standing in the queue for three hours, before the distribution was stopped. However, on the same day that we applied, we got a message saying the relief amount had been deposited into our accounts. We checked our accounts the next day, but found that no deposit was made. Since then, we are making rounds of the GHMC offices,” said S.Swarupa, a resident of Kavadiguda.

She, along with four of her neighbours, came to the GHMC head office on Friday, along with all the supporting documents to prove her claim. Besides Aadhaar card, ration card, and the Mee Seva receipt, she brought a print out of the message she had got on her mobile phone about relief deposit, and also a bank statement to prove that the remittance was not done.

‘Turned away’

“My application was accepted here yesterday, so I brought my neighbours along today so that they too can get the benefit. However, today they have told us to take our applications to the Mee Seva Centre in Banjara Hills Road No. 7. When we went there, we were turned away saying no applications were being accepted,” Ms.Swarupa said.

Truth is that the distribution is not being done through GHMC at all. Zonal and circle level officials who are to conduct the field survey, are saying they haven’t got any instructions about the same, and are clueless about how the distribution was being done.

As per latest update by the government on Wednesday, a total ₹65 crore has been deposited into bank accounts of 65,031 beneficiaries in a week.

Distribution of relief was shifted to Mee Seva Centres, before it was stopped on State Election Commission (SEC) orders.