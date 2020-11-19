Flood relief distributed in an inhuman way: Revanth

Hyderabad

19 November 2020 00:35 IST

‘Govt. should take responsibility for woman’s death in queue’

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy said that the government should take responsibility for the death of a woman, Munawwar, while in the queue seeking flood relief assistance, and it was a shame how people were being treated in such queues.

Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao were more interested in gaining political mileage using government money and do not have any concern for people affected by the floods.

If that was the case, financial assistance would have been given in an orderly fashion and not by forcing people to queue up in front of E-seva centres.

He alleged that more than ₹200 crore out of the ₹550 crore have been siphoned off by TRS leaders and it was a shame that such a ‘loot’ happened when people were in distress. “People will teach the TRS a lesson for their misdeeds,” he claimed.

At a press meet, AICC spokesperson Shravan Dasoju charged the State Election Commission with stopping flood relief assistance at the behest of the CM. He said after asking the SEC to issue orders stalling the financial assistance, KCR was trying to blame the Congress.

“The Congress is demanding only to stop the cash distribution and application process at E-Seva and Mee-Seva centres. We are asking for direct money transfer to the accounts of the last victim of Hyderabad floods,” he explained.

He criticised the SEC for showing double standards and alleged that it was acting like a puppet in the hands of the CM. “Wonder why the SEC has reversed the decision within 24 hours. What prompted you to suddenly issue orders stopping flood relief? You are behaving like KCR’s slave,” he fired.

Mr. Sravan said, “Thousands of people including women are standing in big queues without food or shelter due to the mindless decisions taken by mindless KCR and KTR. People are putting their valuable lives at risk due to the pandemic. This pathetic situation is seen across the divisions, which is so painful and indigestible”.

According to him, the GHMC administration did not prepare any comprehensive reports as to how many houses have been destroyed, partially damaged, and furniture or electronic equipment washed away. Neither they are submitting the report to the State government nor sending it to the GoI. However, both TRS and BJP criticise each other for not providing aid.