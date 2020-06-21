Flood into upstream projects kindles hopes downstream

HYDERABAD

21 June 2020 22:58 IST

Almatti, Narayanpur dams have already received over 29 tmc ft flood this season

With early rains within the State giving a jump-start to the agricultural operations this season, an early beginning of flood into the reservoirs in the upstream of Krishna and Bhima rivers in Karnataka and Maharashtra has given rise to the prospects of an early commencement of farming activity in the areas under canal irrigation in the basin.

Against the commencement of inflows (flood) on July 3 into Almatti last year, the reservoir has already received over 25.5 tmc ft of fresh water from June 1 this water year.

Similarly, against the availability of less than 40.5 tmc ft water, gross storage, in Almatti and Narayanpur dams as on June 21 last year, the water available in the two major projects above Jurala, the gateway of Krishna and Bhima water into Telugu States, in Karnataka this year is over 75 tmct ft.

Advertising

Advertising

In its flood forecast for Almatti, the Central Water Commission has indicated that the inflows would in the range of 51,200 cusecs till 8 a.m. on Monday. Irrigation engineers stated that such a flood would add another 4 tmc ft of water by Monday morning to the Almatti’s storage of 51.4 tmc ft as on Sunday morning, although the trend of inflows is falling.

Authorities have indicated that it is being proposed to draw water to the irrigation systems based on water stored in Jurala – Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar lift schemes – from early July itself in case the inflows into Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs in the upstream of Krishna continued further. The flood cushion of the two dams in Karnataka as on June 21 is about 92 tmc ft itself against 127 tmc ft on the same day last year.

Ujjani dam in the upstream of Bhima, a major tributary of Krishna, has also received about 3 tmc ft of flood water so far this season. Inflow of flood has also commenced into the projects based on the other major tributaries of Krishna such as Tungabhadra, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha has also commenced.

Flood monitoring officials, when contacted, stated that present water levels (storage) in all major reservoirs both in the Krishna and Godavari basins in Telangana and upper riparian States is also much better as on June 21 when compared to the same day last year.