Flood fury: NH 163 damaged between Pasra and Tadvai

Road likely to be restored for traffic today

A view of the damaged portion of National Highway 163 between Pasra and Tadvai in Mulugu district following Friday’s flood devastation. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Road likely to be restored for traffic today

A rain-swollen local stream washed away a causeway on the National Highway 163 near Tadvai in Mulugu district on Friday night bringing to halt vehicular movement between Pasra and Tadvai stretch of the vital road link, necessitating diversion of traffic through an alternative route.

The floodwaters from Janagalancha vagu, a local stream, overflowed on the causeway damaging it completely on Friday night.

The police led by Mulugu ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan immediately swung into action and diverted the vehicular traffic towards Eturunagaram via Narlapur, Medaram and Tadvai.

Repairs being undertaken on a war footing of the damaged stretch of National Highway 163 on Saturday evening. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The authorities carried out repairs on the damaged stretch of the NH 163 on a war-footing on Saturday. The vehicular movement is expected to be restored on the route on Sunday morning, sources said.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 crest gates of Taliperu reservoir were opened and surplus water of 79,303 cusecs let out into the downstream in Charla mandal following heavy rains in the upper reaches of Taliperu, a tributary of the Godavari on Saturday.

The Godavari flowed one feet above the first flood warning level of 43 feet at Bhadrachalam at 8 p.m. on Saturday even as the official machinery remained on high alert to deal with any exigency.

In Karimnagar, the water level in the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reached 21.5 tmc ft against the full capacity of 24 tmc ft on Saturday morning.

Collector R V Karnan formally opened four spillway gates of the LMD, releasing water downstream.