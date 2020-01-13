Hyderabad

Floating trash collectors to clean up lakes

To clear water hyacinth and garbage from lakes in and around the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has procured seven floating trash collectors. Each of these machines cost ₹1.5 crore.

One of these floating trash collectors, which help avoid deployment of people in unhygienic conditions in polluted water, was used at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday.

MA&UD principal secretary Arvind Kumar said that these would be used to clean up lakes in urban areas. Mallannakunta lake in Ameenpur village, Tallakunta lake in Ghatkesar mandal and Pasumamula cheruvu in Hayatnagar will be cleaned in the next two months, he said. GHMC has ordered six machines.

