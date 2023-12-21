Floatation trials of infantry combat vehicles at Malkapur lake

December 21, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ordnance Factory Medak is organising annual flotation trials of its Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II & its variants) indigenously manufactured at its unit located in Yeddumailaram, Sangareddy at the Malkapur Lake (Pedacheruvu) on Thursday.

Flotation trial of ICVs is an annual affair conducted to ensure the amphibious characteristics of the vehicles as these vehicles are meant to perform in all kinds of terrain on the battlefield. The factory was established in 1984 and has state-of-the-art technology for manufacturing ICVs viz., BMP-II, IIK, CMT, AERV, AAT, CCPT, NBCRV, etc., deployed by the Indian Army on border posts.

Apart from these vehicles, CRN-91 (for Naval application), MPV/MMPV sand bulletproof vehicles are also produced and supplied to various paramilitary forces and State police departments. The event will be attended by Chief General Manager K. Sudhakar and other senior officials from different establishments including the Director General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), said an official release on Wednesday.

