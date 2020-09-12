FLO incubator opens at IIIT-H

An incubator to empower women entrepreneurs and women-led startups has been set up by FICCI FLO Hyderabad chapter in partnership with CIE of International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H).

The FLOIncubator@CIE IIITH, inaugurated on Friday, will assist FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) members and women-led startups at early stages through talks/ roundtables on emerging business models, strategies for scaling up, differentiating a startup from conventional businesses as well as different types of funding.

According to a release, the incubator aims to facilitate 20 women entrepreneurs in each cohort structured to run for one month. The incubator comprises members from both FICCI FLO Hyderabad and CIE, IIIT-H.

Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Usharani Manne said FLO Incubation Cell is a national-level initiative launched by all 17 chapters in the current fiscal. The facility will offer mentorship programmes such as FLO Talks on emerging business models and idea/opportunity validation boot camps that help understand models for assessing business and market strategies, she said.

Professor Co-Innovation/Outreach at IIIT-H Ramesh Loganathan said the programmes to be offered by FLO Incubator include Idea Validation Bootcamp, Micro Accelerator and FLO Talks.