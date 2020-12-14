FLO incubator at Nutrihub mooted

FICCI Ladies Organisation inks pact with Indian Institute of Millets Research

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Millets Research for setting up of a FLO Incubator at Nutrihub hosted by IIMR.

They will be working towards creating an appropriate platform for women entrepreneurs to harness the power to produce wealth by participating in the millets industry, FLO Hyderabad chairperson Usharani Manne said.

She said that during her welcome address at FLO’s virtual Biz Talk, the first in a series on business opportunities in millets for women entrepreneurs, held recently. The programme, organised for FLO members pan-India, was addressed by IIMR Director Vilas A Tonapi and Principal Scientist and CEO of Nutrihub B. Dayakar Rao. Nutrihub is a technology business incubator supported by the Central government’s Department of Science and Technology and hosted by IIMR, Hyderabad.

She said the objective behind the proposed incubator is to provide opportunities to transform ideas into businesses, facilitate a nurturing, instructive, and supportive environment for entrepreneurs during the startup stage, and support them with an array of targeted resources and services.

According to a release on the programme, Mr.Tonapi said “we have Nutrihub to support entrepreneurs who want to enter into Millets business. It has been helping many startups with technical and product development support, technology transfer and cross-learning for women entrepreneurs.”

Mr.Rao said Nutrihub provided technology consultancy, identification of suitable products, mentoring, nurturing innovation, feasibility studies as well as infrastructure.