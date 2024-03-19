ADVERTISEMENT

Flights connecting Hyderabad and Sindhudurg launched

March 19, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and passenger airline Fly91 on March 19 (Tuesday) began flight services from Hyderabad to Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. The flights will operate every Tuesday and Sunday. Fly91 specialises in short-haul flights from tier-two and tier-three cities in India. Its SG611 flight will depart from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 9.55 a.m. and reach Sindhudurg at 11.40 a.m. The return flight, SG616, will depart from Sindhudurg at 12.10 p.m and arrive in Hyderabad at 1.55 p.m.

