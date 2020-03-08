Flights cancelled as Kuwait imposes travel curbs

HYDERABAD

08 March 2020 00:56 IST

Airlines have cancelled their flights to Kuwait following that country’s decision to impose restrictions on travel to India on account of COVID-19 scare.

According to sources, national carrier Air India, which operates two flights per week — on Tuesdays and Saturdays — from Hyderabad to Kuwait has cancelled its flights. The Saturday flight was scheduled to take off at 8.05 p.m.

An Air India official said since information of the travel restrictions came on Saturday morning, passengers were informed about the cancellation well in advance. Messages to their mobile phone numbers were also sent.

Further, according to its website, Jazeera Airways flight 404 from Hyderabad to Kuwait was listed as cancelled from March 8 to March 15. Inbound flights from Kuwait to Hyderabad — flight 403 — on Saturday was cancelled too.