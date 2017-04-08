Flesh trade racket busted

A flesh trade racket being operated by a Hyderabadi by engaging women from Delhi was busted by the Commissioner’s Task Force police here on Friday.
While the pimp, Narasimha, was arrested, the woman sex worker from Delhi was rescued from Park hotel in Somajiguda and sent to a rescue home. “The accused arranged the woman flight tickets to and from Delhi and booked room in the hotel. His agents would send pictures of the woman to clients through WhatsApp and fix up timings,” Task Force DCP B. Limba Reddy said.
The TF (West) team had sent a constable as decoy to the hotel and caught the accused.
