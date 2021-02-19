Fleming talks State’s welfare with B. Vinod

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming with Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar at his residence on Thursday.

Hyderabad

19 February 2021 00:36 IST

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming called on State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar at his residence on Thursday where the latter shared the State’s developmental activities with him.

Mr. Fleming was accompanied by political economy advisor of the Deputy High Commission Nalini Raghuraman. He shared his views on the government activities acquired through his visits to different districts with Mr. Vinod Kumar. Mr. Fleming said that Telangana had made rapid progress in the sectors of agriculture, power and irrigation, according to a statement issued from Mr. Vinod Kumar’s office.

