Hyderabad

Fleming talks State’s welfare with B. Vinod

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming with Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar at his residence on Thursday.  

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming called on State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar at his residence on Thursday where the latter shared the State’s developmental activities with him.

Mr. Fleming was accompanied by political economy advisor of the Deputy High Commission Nalini Raghuraman. He shared his views on the government activities acquired through his visits to different districts with Mr. Vinod Kumar. Mr. Fleming said that Telangana had made rapid progress in the sectors of agriculture, power and irrigation, according to a statement issued from Mr. Vinod Kumar’s office.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 12:37:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/fleming-talks-states-welfare-with-b-vinod/article33875014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY