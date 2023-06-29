Fleet of TSRTC to be fully electric, announces KTR

June 29, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated July 01, 2023 12:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Telangana marked a significant milestone as they unveiled their new office premises on Thursday. The inauguration ceremony was graced by K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

During the event, Minister KT Rama Rao shared his vision for the future of Hyderabad. He announced plans to replace all conventional buses with electric buses throughout the city, with approximately 1,000 RTC buses set to be replaced in the coming months. Furthermore, he emphasised the expansion of the information technology sector into the eastern parts of Hyderabad, citing the establishment of aerospace and electronic companies from Kongara Kalan to Ghatkesar.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Delhi and meetings with Union Ministers, the Minister expressed the need for tangible progress. While the Central government has provided verbal assurances, he urged for concrete updates. Acknowledging the delay caused by the pandemic, he assured that the government would undertake all pending projects and ensure their timely completion.

Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman of CREDAI Telangana, highlighted the remarkable growth witnessed in the state since its formation in 2014. To promote balanced development, the government has strategically established IT parks in districts like Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet, and Mahabubnagar, offering employment opportunities to local youth. Additionally, several industrial zones are being established in Tier 1 and Tier 2 towns, thereby generating a multitude of job opportunities for the youth in these districts.

