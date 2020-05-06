Flat owners divided on allowing entry of maids

To allow or not to allow maids inside the buildings is the question faced by residents of many apartment buildings here in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

A considerable number have strictly barred entry of maids, apparently apprehensive that it might lead to spread of the virus. For example, some flat owners in a complex in Gandhinagar said they cannot manage without maids as they had undergone a surgery or were facing health problems. “We cannot attend to our daily chores without a worker. We will ensure the maid complies with all precautions,” a flat owner argued in the association meeting.

But others outright opposed the request saying entry of outsiders would put the occupants, especially senior citizens with lesser immunity, at risk. “Hence, we decided to go for an opinion poll among the 150 apartment owners,” said Siddamshetty Himasai Heights flat owners association secretary C. Ravinder Reddy.

The association sent paper slips door to door to collect opinions of all flat owners in the complex and decide as per verdict of majority. In another complex in Ameerpet, flat owners refused entry to vehicle drivers. “Fortunately, we don’t have any family with serious health issues. There are some senior citizens but they have decided to do the cleaning work on their own,” a flat owner said.

In another building in Srilakshminagar of Manikonda, occupants have stopped using the elevator. “Even to go up to the fifth floor, they are using the staircase. They are worried about contracting the virus through touching of doors and lift buttons,” one of the residents said.

Some flat owners are so cautious that they don’t want the milkman, garbage collectors or any outsider to come close to their main door. A housewife living with her two children keeps money in a box abutting the steel grill of her flat’s main door. If money is to be paid to someone, she moves the box towards the locked grill. The person receiving money inserts his/her hand through the gap in the grill and collect the currency notes. This was one way of maintaining physical distance and avoiding contact with outsiders.