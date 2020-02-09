Flash protest at Mallepally, several detained

A flash protest broke out in Mallepally and police detained several protesters.
The protest came soon after JAC Against CAA, NRC and NPR was reportedly denied permission to organise a women’s sit-in at Dharna Chowk.
Witnesses said that several protesters arrived near Rayan Hotel in Mallepally and began to raise anti-CAA,NRC and NPR slogans. They sought to know why police were denying permission for organising peaceful protests.
Soon after, police arrived and began to detain those who had gathered there, including Mubashiruddin Khurram, a journalist with a Urdu Daily. The police detained 20 persons and made them board a police vehicle.
Several protesters tried to block the vehicle carrying the detained persons.
