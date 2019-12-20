Flash mobs at Metro stations to underscore women’s safety

Flash mobs, where volunteers sway to choreographed musical sequences, to highlight women’s safety, HawkEye mobile app, initiatives of ‘SHE’ teams and the city police and awareness on important phone or whatsapp numbers, were held during the three-day programme by the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH).

The programme was organised in 20 Metro stations of Corridor One - Miyapur to L.B. Nagar and Corridor Three - Nagole to Raidurg, to cover issues like carrying pepper spray, avoiding secluded areas, SOS and emergency tab, eve teasing, sexual harassment of women at workplace and how to be alert and be aware of one’s surroundings.

A similar awareness programme was conducted across L&TMRH office for all employees, said MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy.

“Safety and security come first in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Our women members have attended ‘Margadarshak’ programme of Hyderabad police,” he said.