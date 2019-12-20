Hyderabad

Flash mobs at Metro stations to underscore women’s safety

Flash mobs were organised in 20 Metro stations across the city.

Flash mobs were organised in 20 Metro stations across the city.  

more-in

Programme organised by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad

Flash mobs, where volunteers sway to choreographed musical sequences, to highlight women’s safety, HawkEye mobile app, initiatives of ‘SHE’ teams and the city police and awareness on important phone or whatsapp numbers, were held during the three-day programme by the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH).

The programme was organised in 20 Metro stations of Corridor One - Miyapur to L.B. Nagar and Corridor Three - Nagole to Raidurg, to cover issues like carrying pepper spray, avoiding secluded areas, SOS and emergency tab, eve teasing, sexual harassment of women at workplace and how to be alert and be aware of one’s surroundings.

A similar awareness programme was conducted across L&TMRH office for all employees, said MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy.

“Safety and security come first in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Our women members have attended ‘Margadarshak’ programme of Hyderabad police,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:17:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/flash-mobs-at-metro-stations-to-underscore-womens-safety/article30352455.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY