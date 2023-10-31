Flag march held in ‘Left-Wing Extremism-affected’ Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district

October 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MULUGU/PEDDAPALLI

To instil confidence among voters in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the local police and CRPF personnel on Tuesday conducted a flag march at Alubaka village in Venkatapuram mandal of Talangana’s Mulugu district. It comes ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam led the flag march, aimed at promoting fair and peaceful elections in the areas, located near the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-infested pockets. Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth and Venkatapuram Circle Inspector Kumar also took part in the march.

A similar flag march was held by police, along with Central Armed Police Force personnel, also in the district headquarters town Peddapalli on Monday. Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Chetana, Returning Officer Madhu Mohan, ACP E. Mahesh and others took part in the march.

