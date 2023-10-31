HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flag march held in ‘Left-Wing Extremism-affected’ Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district

October 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MULUGU/PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

To instil confidence among voters in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the local police and CRPF personnel on Tuesday conducted a flag march at Alubaka village in Venkatapuram mandal of Talangana’s Mulugu district. It comes ahead of the November 30 Assembly elections.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam led the flag march, aimed at promoting fair and peaceful elections in the areas, located near the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-infested pockets. Eturunagaram ASP Sirisetti Sankeerth and Venkatapuram Circle Inspector Kumar also took part in the march.

A similar flag march was held by police, along with Central Armed Police Force personnel, also in the district headquarters town Peddapalli on Monday. Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Chetana, Returning Officer Madhu Mohan, ACP E. Mahesh and others took part in the march.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.