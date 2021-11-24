Five ZP schoolchildren test positive

KHAMMAM

24 November 2021 21:27 IST

As many as five students of the Zilla Parishad high school in Chintakani mandal headquarters town were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to sources, one Class IX student showed symptoms of coronavirus and he subsequently tested positive through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Following a request from the school authorities, the health department staff conducted a COVID-19 screening camp on the premises of the school on Wednesday.

Rapid Antigen Tests were carried out on around 100 students of the school during the day-long camp. Five students were diagnosed with the infection.

Sources said the school authorities tightened COVID safety measures after this.