Hyderabad

Five suspected Maoists ‘land’ in police dragnet

Five suspected Maoists, including two women from Chhattisgarh, are believed to have landed in police dragnet near Warangal on Sunday.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the five suspected cadres of the outlawed outfit were on their way to Warangal in a car when a police team intercepted their vehicle on the outskirts of the city, based on a tip-off, late on Sunday afternoon.

A local body elected representative, who was travelling in the same car, was among those reportedly detained by the police for questioning.

Sources said that they were reportedly nabbed based on specific intelligence inputs. However, there was no official confirmation regarding this from the local police.


