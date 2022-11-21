Five students attempt ‘suicide’ by consuming phenyl, out of danger

November 21, 2022 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Five students of a State-run Gurukul school for girls of Mulugu district, situated in a rented building at Arepalli in Hasanpathy mandal of Hanamkonda district, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl on the hostel premises over a ‘petty argument’ on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place following an altercation between two groups of girls during a birthday party of one of their hostel mates on Saturday night.

The argument ensued when some students reportedly opposed the entry of an outsider, who had come to attend the birthday party, in alleged violation of norms governing the residential educational institution, sources added

The five students, who allegedly swallowed the toilet cleaning liquid, were admitted to a hospital in Warangal, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Sources said that the authorities have initiated a detailed inquiry into the incident to ascertain the facts and conduct counselling for students allegedly involved in the matter to prevent recurrence of such incidents

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000

