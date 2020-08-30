Five rescued from drowning in canal

Five persons, including three children, travelling in a car had a miraculous escape following their timely rescue by alert locals after their car plunged into an irrigation canal at Yadavalli Laxmipuram village in Mudigonda mandal on Sunday.

The "reckless" act of a youth to teach car driving to his relative, carrying three children in the vehicle, along the approach road of the Nagarjunasagar Project canal at Yadavalli Laxmipuram, endangered not only his life but also four others, creating a flutter in the village.

Police said the youth identified as Ramu of Duddepudi in Konijerla mandal came to his relative’s house in the village on Sunday morning.

He allegedly took a young woman aged around 18 and three children of his to the NSP canal site in his car.

The car suddenly slipped into the canal when the young woman allegedly tried her hand at driving the car.

Responding to the distress call of the occupants of the car, five locals ventured into the canal and rescued them by opening the windows of the car.

Later, they pulled out car, using ropes.

The local police rushed to the spot and shifted the rescued persons to their homes.

The villagers and the police heaped praise on those who saved five lives.