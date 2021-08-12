Five police officials bag prestigious award

Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation awarded

Four Deputy Superintendents of Police and a Sub-Inspector of Telangana police bagged the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for 2021.

The DSsP -- Nayini Bhujanga Rao, Aligati Madhusudhan, N Shyam Prasad Rao, G Shyam Sunder and SI Nenavath Nagesh were among 152 police personnel from across the country who bagged the prestigious award, which was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 were from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan police, eight from Tamil Nadu police, seven are from Bihar, six each are from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi police and the remaining from the other States/UTs. These include 28women police officers.