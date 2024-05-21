GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five organs harvested from 33-year-old braindead woman

Published - May 21, 2024 03:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Five vital organs were harvested from a 33-year-old braindead woman hailing from Nalgonda, which were then donated to needy patients through the Jeevandan programme. The woman’s kidneys, corneas and liver were harvested and transplanted on the needy patients.

The woman, identified as Ubbipelly Uma, was grievously injured after an auto-rickshaw hit her at NTR Nagar in Kothapet on the evening of May 16. She was rushed to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar by her family. However, despite receiving intensive care, she showed no signs of improvement and was declared braindead on the morning of May 18.

Following her diagnosis, the Jeevandan coordinator provided grief counselling to her family and explained the significance of organ donation. Inspired by this, her husband consented to donate her organs, benefiting patients in need.

