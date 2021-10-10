Five of family killed in wall collapse

A couple and their three minor children were killed after a wall of their hut collapsed at Kothapally village in Aizaw mandal of Jogulamba-Gadwal district late on Saturday night. Their other two children escaped with minor injuries.

The victims were identified as Puddeddula Mosha (40), his wife Shanthamma (35), and their children, Charan (11), Teja (9), and Ramu (7). The wounded kids, Sneha (5) and Chinna (4) were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Ranjan Ratan Kumar said a partition wall of the family’s hut weakened and collapsed in the wee hours of October 10, burying all of them under the debris. “They were sleeping adjacent to the wall,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said the incident came to light only on October 10 morning after a few villagers noticed the house. The bodies were pulled out of the debris and shifted to the government hospital morgue for autopsy.

Asked if the rains were to blame for the wall collapse, the officer said “it was not raining here”.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the affected family.