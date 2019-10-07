Five of family hurt in cylinder blast

Five members of a family, including a woman labourer and her three grandsons, were injured in a LPG cylinder blast at their home in Kominepalli village of Kamepalli mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

The injured were identified as B. Upendra, 55, a labourer, her youngest daughter Nagamani, 22, elder daughter’s son – Sai Nagesh, 13, and younger daughter's sons -- Srinath, 8, and Vinay, 6. Sources said that the incident occurred when one of the family members of Upendra switched on the light in the kitchen unaware of the apparent gas leakage from the cooking gas cylinder in the small hours of the day.

The cylinder exploded with a deafening sound injuring five occupants of the house, sources said. Three of them suffered serious burns.

A portion of the kitchen and several household articles were gutted in the fire that broke out due to the blast.

The neighbours rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze by pouring water.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Khammam from where three of them were shifted to Hyderabad for emergency medical care, sources added.

Kamepalli police have registered a case and are investigating.