Five of dacoit gang arrested

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 20:13 IST

Nepal Police helped nab one of the accused

Five persons of Nepal origin were arrested for their involvement in a dacoity that happened on October 16, Saifabad police said on Tuesday.

Police said that it was around 2.45 a.m. on that day that a septuagenrian couple — Om Prakash Agarwal and Santosh Agarwal — were attacked by their Nepal born watchman Dipesh Shahi Thakur, his wife Anita Shahi, and others after barging into the victims’ room. The accused attempted to kill Om Prakash Agarwal. They then decamped with cash, diamond jewellery, gold and silver articles, all amounting to ₹ 72 lakh in jewellery and another ₹8 lakh in cash.

Soon after they were alerted, police alerted police at the Indo-Nepal border, and formed special teams to track and appehend the accused. They verified private travel agencies, bus and railway stations and were able to nab the accused identified as Dipesh Shahi Thakur, Anita Shahi, Chhatra Bahadur Shahi, Meena, and Amar Bahadur. Three others — Jeevan Bahadur Chand, Ayush Bahadur Shahd and Lal Bahadur Shahi — are absconding. Police from Nepal nabbed Debi Kadal, another accused. Police said that they recovered stolen property worth ₹8.8 lakh from the accused’s possession.

Explaining the accused’s alleged modus operandi, police said that the members of the gang seek employment as domestic help, and security guards. After gaining employment, they allegedly plan burglaries in the absence of home owners. “The gang members stay in different areas of the city and stay in touch with each other through social media. In this case, they didn’t get opportunity of committing the burglary during the temporary absence of the house owners as the old aged owner couple were not leaving the house. Hence they committed the offence after midnight by targeting the old aged persons,” police said.