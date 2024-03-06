ADVERTISEMENT

Five of a Hyderabad family perish in ghastly road mishap in Nandyal district

March 06, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - NANDYAL

Policemen rushed to the spot and got entangled vehicles off the road and restored traffic on the busy national highway

The Hindu Bureau

Policemen remove the badly-damaged four-wheeler involved in an accident near Nallagatla under Allagadda rural police limits in Nandyal district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Five persons of a family from Hyderabad died in a ghastly road mishap in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on March 6 near Nallagatla under Allagadda Rural police limits, when the car bearing the registration number TS 08 GE 1680 collided with a truck parked on the roadside, proceeding towards Hyderabad.

The family comprising Mantri Ravinder, his wife Lakshmi, son Bala Kiran, daughter-in-law Kavya Sri and driver Ashok died on the spot in the accident. The Secunderabad residents were on a pilgrimage to Tirupati after the recent marriage of Bala Kiran and Kavya Sri at Tenali, followed by wedding reception at Shamirpet (Hyderabad) on Mar 3.

The car was reduced to a mangled metal mass due to the high-impact of the collision. Policemen rushed to the spot and got entangled vehicles off the road and restored traffic on the busy national highway.

