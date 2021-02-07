Five Nigerians held

Five Nigeria nationals who were cheating in the guise of gifts and lottery fraud were brought to Hyderabad cyber crime police station on prisoner transit warrant after they were arrested by the Rachakonda commissionerate.

They were arrested in Delhi by the Rachakonda police last week. The gang was involved in more than 20 cases in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

“Nine cases were booked against the gang in Hyderabad alone,” an officer said, adding that the accused lured the people on social media with free gifts worth lakhs of rupees and collected money in the name of tax and other expenses.

They were taken into police custody on Friday and Saturday, and were later produced before a local court for judicial remand.